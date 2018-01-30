Last Chance to Purchase Garfield Center’s Golden Ticket

by

As the deadline of February 16th approaches, this is the last chance to purchase a ticket for anyone wishing to enter the Garfield Center’s “Golden Ticket” Raffle for a chance to win an expenses-paid evening in Philadelphia. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org or in the theatre’s box office. This raffle serves as a fundraiser for the Garfield Center, with the winning ticket being drawn during opening night of the theatre’s first play of 2018, The Little Prince.The winner will receive an exclusive evening in the “City of Brotherly Love”, which includes:

• 2 tickets to the historic Walnut Street Theatre

• Dinner for two at the unique and romantic “M” Restaurant

• Overnight lodging at the boutique style Morris House Hotel

• Drink and snack at Six Feet Under – Washington Square’s newest gastropub

The winner need not be present at the February 16th drawing to collect the prize. Only 100 tickets will be sold, get one while you can! The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, MD.