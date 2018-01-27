Wye River Upper School Admissions Open House January 28

by

Wye River Upper School is hosting an Admissions Open House on Sunday, January 28 from 2 pm- 4 pm. The event is being held on the School’s campus at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD. Students and staff will be presenting and sharing information on the Wye River Experience. Wye River serves students from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Kent. Bus service is available to and from Stevensville, Easton and Cambridge.

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school offering an engaging, supportive and challenging curriculum for students with learning challenges like ADHD or dyslexia. For more information, please contact: Katie Theeke, Director of Admissions and Communications, at 410-758-2922 or email katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org. www.wyeriverupperschool.org