Local Real Estate Broker Adds Full-Time Digital Marketing Specialist to Staff

Hugh Smith, Broker of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate, with three regional real estate offices serving the eastern shore of Maryland, announced the appointment of Jesse James as the firms Digital Marketing Strategist. Ms. James will be responsible for building the Broker’s digital brand and for working one-on-one with agents to build and manage their digital reputations.

According to the National Association of Realtors 2017 Survey of Home Buyers and Sellers, more than 94% of Buyers used the internet last year to find their next home”. Sellers and their real estate agents have followed the Buyers on-line and compete aggressively for their attention.

“The internet is a crowded place. It’s easy to get lost”, says Hugh Smith, Broker of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate. “There is a steep learning curve, the rules are always changing, and it initially requires a lot of work. It’s easy to notice that Brokers and agents who are mastering digital marketing strategies are out-competing those who stick with traditional methods.”

We believe”, said Smith, “that there is a new generation of eastern shore agents who share our vision and who want to leverage digital marketing strategies for the benefit of their sellers. It is this need that we are seeking to fill with the employment of Jess James as a full-time digital marketing specialist”.

“It is my goal to share knowledge to empower our agents to embrace the digital real estate market to grow their business” said James.

Ms. James will split her time between the Company’s offices in Easton, Chestertown and Chesapeake City