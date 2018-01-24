Project 20/20 Phase II at Kent County Public Library

by

Over the next few months, when you visit Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch you’ll notice changes in how the library is arranged. These changes are part of the implementation of Phase II of Project 20/20, a multi-year project to update and reorganize the space to keep up with changing needs and trends of library use.

The exciting changes taking place in the near future are to accommodate the redesign of the children’s department. Some of the changes will be temporary while the redesign process is completed, so there will be multiple shifts in arrangement along the way.We ask for your patience with the process and are excited for you to see the end result–it will be worth it!

During this time, we will keep service interruptions to a minimum. Even though the space will look different, materials will remain available and programming will continue. As always, don’t hesitate to ask if you have difficulty finding items or need help navigating the new arrangement. We are here to provide you with a positive library experience throughout the renovation process.

If you have questions about Project 20/20, please contact KCPL’s executive director, Jackie Adams, at 410.778.3636.

Funding for Kent County Public Library’s Project 20/20 is provided by The County Library Capital Grant Program, Maryland State Library; The Kent County Government; The Friends of Kent County Public Library; and The Foundation for the Kent County Library.