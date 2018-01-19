Kent School to Offer Saturday Programs for Youngsters

by

Kent School is inviting children and their parents to attend a series of fun, Saturday sessions designed to engage and stimulate the curious minds of children ages 12 and under.

The workshops will be held on January 27, February 10 and March 4. There is no charge and the public is welcome. For activities designed for children ages six and under parents should plan on staying on campus while their children participate. Parents are welcome but not required to stay for the “Science is All Around Us” and the “LEGO Creation Station” for children ages 7 to 12.

On January 27, Kent School Librarian, Julia Gross and Preschool teacher, Karen Schauber will team up to present“Stories, Songs and Explorations” for children 6 and under This session will run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

Also on Saturday, January 27, Kent School Middle School Science teacher, Hannah Richardson will lead “Science is all Around Us” for children ages 7 to 12. This session will run from 10:00 am to 12:00. Children will engage in Bay Studies oriented activities that will teach them about our environment while having a great time doing it.

On Saturday, February 10, James Hersh of Bricks for KIDZ will lead a fun and creative LEGO “Creation Station” for children ages 7 to 12. Mr. Hersh will have specialized kits for each participant to use and everyone will leave with their own mini-figure.

On March 4, Physical Education teacher Erin Kent will lead “Gym Time Tumble and Climb” for children ages 6 and under, a session that will get kids moving through age-appropriate obstacle courses and exercise activities. “Sometimes it’s hard for any of us to keep moving in the cold winter months. We will guide the children through fun activities that will keep them moving from start to finish,” said Kent.

All workshops are planned with several breaks so the children can move around and explore the School facilities and other campus features. Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement said, “We’ve designed these activities with a few goals in mind. First, we always want to create fun and interesting activities for children that inspire a love of learning. We want to share the talents of Kent School’s teachers with the community. We are always proud of our commitment to the academic, athletic, artistic and moral excellence this is a way to showcase that.” Cammerzell will be on hand to offer tours of the school to anyone interested.

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org, email tcammerzell@kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving children from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.