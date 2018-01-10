KidSPOT After School Program Begins February 5

by

Registration is now open for the spring session of RiverArts’ KidSPOT After School Enrichment, a 6-week program for children in grades 1-5. The program begins Monday, February 5; sessions run from 4 to 6 pm Monday through Thursday, with snacks provided. Space is limited to 10.

The program is coordinated and led by experienced teacher, Elizabeth Healy,with additional instructors Hester Sachse, (theatre arts), and Marie Sneddon, games and dance. Children will participate in both open ended (exploratory) and directed activities with seasonal and community themes that incorporate aspects of the S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) concepts through a variety of hands-on activities and field trips.

Children will also learn and play a variety of non- competitive games and explore movement with yoga and dance. On Thursdays,the focus will be on theatre arts, with improvisation, puppetry, and theatre games. The program will culminate with an after school play presentation.

Pre-registration is required. Participants may sign up for the full 6 – week session, or by week, with a minimum of two days per week.For more details please visit chestertownriverarts.org, click on KidSPOT, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

KidSPOT is a hands – on creative learning center for area children where they can look forward to interacting with a variety of stimulating activities that expand their horizons. Kids participate in activities that incorporate visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music, science and technology.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5;30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.