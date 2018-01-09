Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations Planned for Kent County

by

The Chester Valley Ministers’ Association is pleased to announce two events in commemoration of the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Saturday, January 13, 2018, Graves Chapel U.A.M.E. Methodist Church at 10280 Big Stone Road in Millington will host LIFT UP OUR VOICES IN SONG at 2 p.m. Dedicated to the memory of Rev. Clarence Hawkins, the event will feature music, poetry, dance and the spoken word. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be taken to benefit charities in that help families and individuals in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties in need of emergency services, including food and housing.

On Monday, January 15, 2018, the Chester Valley Ministers’ Association (CVMA) will host a celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., A Call to Action—Get Involved—Unite. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. and the program will commence at 8 a.m. at the Rock Hall Fire Hall on Rt. 20 in Rock Hall. The keynote speaker will be Secretary Sam Abed, Esq., Maryland Department of Juvenile Services,

The Master of Ceremonies will be President Kurt Landgraf of Washington College. Music will be provided by The Chester River Chorale, Kent County High School Jazz Ensemble and The Sensational Stars. Special Presentations during the program will include annual Humanitarian Awards given to an individual and two high school students for significant contributions to the quality of life in Kent County. Vincent Hynson Memorial Youth Awards sponsored by the Kent County Arts Council will be given to three outstanding middle school students. Proceeds of the event support grants that will be announced at the Breakfast for community organizations who serve families and individuals in Kent County in need of emergency services and the Vincent Hynson Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $15 at the door or available from CVMA Members.

Contact: Lynn Dolinger, 410-778-0295 or email: lynn.thirdwish@gmail.com