January Programs at Kent County Public Library

If your new year’s resolutions include increasing your understanding, experiencing new things, or supporting your community, Kent County Public Library has a program for you! Join us to learn what the opioid crisis looks like in Kent County, celebrate the creations of local students, become a part of KCPL’s newest book group, or (for young inquiring minds!) explore dinosaurs.

As always, KCPL programs are free and open to everyone. For more information about these and other programs or to register for “Dinosaurs Rock!”, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Ask an Addictions Expert

Wednesday, January 10 | 6pm

Chestertown Branch

Join Timothy A. Dove, MHS, LCADC for a discussion of the impact of addiction on Kent County, current drug and alcohol trends, and local resources for those seeking treatment and support.

Presented in partnership with Kent County Behavioral Health. Questions welcomed and encouraged!

Inaugural Meeting: The Page Turners Book Group!

Friday, January 12 | 1pm

Rock Hall Branch

Join us for the inaugural meeting of KCPL’s newest book group, The Page Turners!

The first meeting is a chance to meet other readers, talk about favorite books and genres, and be a part of choosing the group’s first book for the February discussion.

The Page Turners is one of 7 book discussion groups sponsored by Kent County Public Library and will meet monthly on 2nd Fridays at the Rock Hall Branch. New members are always welcome at all groups!

Opening Reception: Kent Coastal Clean-Up Projects “Trash Art” Exhibit

Wednesday, January 17 | 5-7pm

Chestertown Branch

We are pleased to be showcasing the creative environmental work of local students. Drop by to enjoy this combination of art and science!

The “Trash Art” sculptures made by 5th grade students who participated in the Sassafras Environmental Education Center’s Coastal Clean-Up project will be on display at KCPL’s Chestertown Branch January 17th-31st.

All ages are welcome.

Dinosaurs Rock!

Wednesday, January 17 | 5:30pm

Chestertown Branch

Calling young dinosaur lovers for an evening storytime with dinosaur delights. Don’t miss the fun! We’ll hatch dinosaur eggs, make dino art, and share stories featuring daring dinos.

Ages 3-7. Space is limited and registration is required.