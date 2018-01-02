Meet the Candidates Series:  Maya Rockeymoore Cummings

by

Candidate for Governor, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings will be at the Kent County Democratic Headquarters, 357 High St., Chestertown on Saturday, January 13, at Noon to meet with interested voters.

Ms. Cummings is a former Congressional aide, National Urban League scholar, small businesswoman and the wife of Congressman Elijah Cummings. The public is invited to hear about Ms. Cummings’ ideas and plans for this office.

For more information about Maya Rockeymoore Cummings see her campaign website.