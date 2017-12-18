Letter to Editor: Northern Bay Bridge Through Kent County Is Not a Viable Solution

by

There has been much discussion recently about a proposed new bridge across the Chesapeake Bay. Its purpose would be to relieve congestion on the current Bay Bridge and shorten travel times for commuters between the major metropolitan areas on the Western shore and popular beachfront vacation destinations in Maryland and Delaware.

The illustration below shows the major metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and the Atlantic Coast beaches that attract the majority of travelers crossing the Bay Bridge. Note that this prime vacation destination is located south of both Washington DC and Baltimore. Current travel routes are shown in blue dotted lines.

The existing Bay Bridge already provides a very direct route from Baltimore to the Atlantic beaches. A second bay bridge located north of Baltimore would not provide a practical or efficient solution for reducing traffic on the existing bridge, as Baltimore residents are not likely drive well north of the city to access a new bridge when the existing bridge offers a much shorter route.

The map also shows that travelers from the DC area must now angle north to reach the Chesapeake Bay Bridge before turning back south to their final destination. A more effective solution for reducing congestion on the Bay Bridge would be to construct a new bridge or tunnel along the proposed route shown by the orange arrow. A new crossing located in this region would shorten the drive and reduce traffic congestion around Annapolis, Kent Island and Easton/St. Michaels. This more direct route would merge into Route 50 near Cambridge providing easy access to Maryland beaches.

Kent and other counties north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge are not viable sites for a new bridge.

Zane Carter

Kent County, MD