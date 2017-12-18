You are here: Home / Point of View / Letters to Editor / Letter to Editor: Northern Bay Bridge Through Kent County Is Not a Viable Solution

Letter to Editor: Northern Bay Bridge Through Kent County Is Not a Viable Solution

December 18, 2017 by 3 Comments
There has been much discussion recently about a proposed new bridge across the Chesapeake Bay. Its purpose would be to relieve congestion on the current Bay Bridge and shorten travel times for commuters between the major metropolitan areas on the Western shore and popular beachfront vacation destinations in Maryland and Delaware.

The illustration below shows the major metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and the Atlantic Coast beaches that attract the majority of travelers crossing the Bay Bridge. Note that this prime vacation destination is located south of both Washington DC and Baltimore. Current travel routes are shown in blue dotted lines.

The existing Bay Bridge already provides a very direct route from Baltimore to the Atlantic beaches. A second bay bridge located north of Baltimore would not provide a practical or efficient solution for reducing traffic on the existing bridge, as Baltimore residents are not likely drive well north of the city to access a new bridge when the existing bridge offers a much shorter route.

The map also shows that travelers from the DC area must now angle north to reach the Chesapeake Bay Bridge before turning back south to their final destination. A more effective solution for reducing congestion on the Bay Bridge would be to construct a new bridge or tunnel along the proposed route shown by the orange arrow. A new crossing located in this region would shorten the drive and reduce traffic congestion around Annapolis, Kent Island and Easton/St. Michaels. This more direct route would merge into Route 50 near Cambridge providing easy access to Maryland beaches.

Kent and other counties north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge are not viable sites for a new bridge.

Zane Carter
Kent County, MD

  1. Elizabeth Watson says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    As this map shows quite clearly (thanks, Zane!) the reason for a crossing through Kent County (and probably Queen Anne’s) would be to create a viable alternative for truck traffic to the I-95 corridor north of Baltimore, by creating a link to the newly improved US Route 301, then via US Route 1 to I-95 just southwest of the I-95 crossing over the Delaware River. Not to mention more land for Baltimore (city, county, port) expansion. The MDTA’s discussion of the need for a new crossing focuses only on relieving beach-goer traffic congestion, which is clearly not at work for any zone under consideration north of the present Bay Bridge.

    Reply
  2. Barbara Snyder says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    YES,YES,YES!!!!

    Reply
  3. Mar P says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    I know this is somewhat off topic, but instead of investing in a bridge, wouldn´t it be better to invest in better public transport that includes the Eastern Shore, such as light rail?

    Reply

