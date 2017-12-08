Chester River Bridge to Close for Work

by

The Maryland State Highway Administration, as part of the State’s Bridge Preservation Program, will have a contractor performing routine maintenance operations on the Route 213 drawbridge over the Chester River on Monday, December 18.

According to an email from Bob Rager, SHA District Community Liaison, work will be done from 9am-3pm and may include test openings of the bridge that should last no longer than those needed for an average vessel’s passage. Travelers between Kent and Queen Anne’s counties should allow for possible delays or plan alternate routes.

Work will be performed by Covington Machine and Welding, Inc. of Annapolis, Rager said.