Gary Schiff to Address Unitarians

On Sunday Nov 26, at 10 a.m. Dr. Gary Schiff will give a sermon entitled “Are the Jews the Last True UUs? An Exploration into the Meaning of Monotheism in Our Day” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

In his talk, Dr. Schiff, Cantor and Religious Leader of the Chestertown Havurah, will be raising the question of why most Unitarian Universalists today focus on the latter half of their name and its broad humanitarian mission, and much less on the fundamental theological issue of Unitarianism (monotheism) per se. He draws upon Judaism as the original source for both of those impulses, being strictly monotheistic in its beliefs, which in turn affects the nature of its long-standing commitment to social issues as well.

Special music for this service will be performed by Meredith Hadaway and Rebekah Hardy Hock.

Childcare will be available during the service. All are welcome!