“Run Like the Dickens 5K” Dec. 3

Main Street Chestertown invites runners to sprint through the historic district during the “Run Like the Dickens 5K” on Sunday morning, Dec 3. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cross and High Streets as the final event of the Dickens of a Christmas Weekend organized by Main Street Chestertown. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The race will take runners on a new route through charming downtown Chestertown. In keeping with the theme of Dickens’ Christmas Carol, the course makes a lap through the historic Chester Cemetery, where participants might well spy a Christmas ghost or two from Dickens beloved novella.

There also will be a Dickens Dash for the Tiny Tim set—children age 12 and under—at 9 a.m., starting on High Street near Court Street (Lawyers Row).

Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Kent County Community Food Bank. Advance registration is $30. Race Day registration is $35. To register go to www.runsignup.com/ ChestertownRunLikeTheDickens. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m. at High and Cross Streets.

The race will start at the intersection of High and Cross Streets and proceed up High Street to the cemetery, continue onto the rail trail, cut through the parking lot at Stepne Station and do one lap up and back to historic Stepne Farm, across to Wilmer Park, exiting onto Water Street and back to High Street to finish in front of the White Swan Inn. The course will be clearly marked, with police directing traffic for safety and will have water stops at the start/finish and at the halfway point. Residents are encouraged to be out on the sidewalks along the route to cheer on the runners and help Main Street Chestertown create a fun and festive new holiday tradition.

TCR Event Management group has verified the course and is timing and scoring the event. There will be awards for men and women for various age categories.

The “Dickens of a Christmas” weekend is made possible largely through the support of our local sponsors, including our top level “Scrooge” sponsors: The Kent County Arts Council, The Peoples Bank/FAM&M, Cross Street Realtors, Radcliffe Corporate Services, and Price Rentals. Other sponsors include “Marley” level donor Kent School, five “Fezziwig” sponsors (Chesapeake Bank & Trust, Chester River Packet/Occasions Catering, Mimi’s Closet, and Todd’s Body Shop), and“Cratchit” level sponsors that include Gillespie & Son, Pam Duke Law, Dixon, LaMotte Company, Bad Alfred’s Distillery, David A. Bramble Inc., and Gunther McClary Real Estate.