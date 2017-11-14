Quilters Announce Raffle Winners, Viewers’ Choice Awards

by

The suspense is over! The winner of the Olde Kent Quilters Guild 2017 raffle quilt, Geese Among the Lilies, is Harriett Silcox of Kennedyville. Guest speaker Sarah Bond of Philadelphia drew the winning ticket at the guild’s November 8 meeting and Harriett came to claim her prize during the following day’s workshop. Pat Jetton of Rock Hall won the second prize wall quilt, and Judie Willock of Chestertown won the third prize tote bag.

The guild also presented awards that evening to the winners of the Viewer’s Choice balloting at their Shore Love Quilting! Show & Market on October 28 and 29. Rhonda Adams’s “Whispers of Autumn” was the Quilt I’d Like to Take Home. Christine Kamon’s “Facing Forward” won the Best Use of Color vote. The Favorite Small Quilt was Elisabeth Tully’s “Jasper’s Quilt.” Top honors for Best in Show were shared by this year’s Featured Quilters, sisters Bobbi Pippin for “Not Quite Baltimore” and Jean Anthony for “My Baltimore Album Quilt.”

The 2017 raffle raised more than $2000 to support the guild’s community outreach programs: Deborah’s Angels, which has donated more than 2500 quilts to sick and in-crisis children since 2004, and Hands of Time, a partnership with the Kent County Detention Center.

The Olde Kent Quilters Guild, nearly 90 members strong, presents programs and workshops monthly January through November for quilters of all skill levels. In addition to the community outreach programs, their other activities include four Bees (special interest groups), retreats, shop hops, a biennial show and market, and annual exhibits. Guests are welcome at all meetings. For more information, contact Gail Newman at 410.490.7102.