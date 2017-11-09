Delmarva Review Announces 10th Anniversary Edition Featuring 40 Writers

by

The Delmarva Review announced publication of its tenth annual literary journal presenting original prose and poetry from 40 authors in 18 states. The nonprofit review welcomes all writers.

“The tenth anniversary issue touches on the themes of change and hope,” said Emily Rich, editor of the review’s tenth edition. “Amidst the uncertainties of life, people grasp for what is eternal in the human condition.”

The cover photograph, “Recycle,” by Cal Jackson, of Easton, Maryland, displays oyster shells ready to be re-used in the oyster’s life-cycle as beds for newly hatched larvae.

The 2017 Chesapeake Voices Prose Contest first place fiction is featured in this edition. The winning short story, “The Future is Not For Sale,” by Jeremy Griffin, of South Carolina, was hailed by contest judge Laura Oliver, of Maryland, as “sophisticated with especially strong characterization.”

Editors selected 41 new poems, 11 short stories, five nonfiction essays, and five book reviews for the tenth edition.

Since the first issue, the journal has printed original literary work of over 280 authors. Some are newly discovered. In all, they have come from 35 states, the District of Columbia, and 10 other countries. Half are from the Delmarva and Chesapeake region. Forty-seven pieces have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and some have received notable mentions in anthologies and critical journals.

Delmarva Review is published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund, supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

For writers, the submission period is now open for the 2018 issue. It closes on March 31, 2018. Guidelines are posted on the website www.delmarvareview.com.

The journal produces print and electronic editions. Both are available worldwide via Amazon.com and other online booksellers. It is downloadable in a digital format at Kindle for tablets, computers, smart phones, and other reading devices. Two-year subscriptions are available at a discount through the website.

Delmarva Review is sold regionally at the News Center, in Easton, Mystery Loves Company, in Oxford, The Writer’s Center, in Bethesda, and other bookstores for $10. The eBook edition is $3.99. It is also available at many public libraries in the region.