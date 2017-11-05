“Carrie: The Musical” Final Weekend at Church Hill Theatre

by

“Carrie the Musical is getting a bloody good fun production by Chesapeake College’s Peake Players and Church Hill Theatre,” says Maryland Theatre Guide’s Mark Beachy. It offers supernatural thrills to a classic rock genre score; with blood, fire and her telekinetic powers audiences are gasping as the naïve and innocent Carrie takes on the high school mean girls. Bullied by both her classmates and her fanatically religious mother, Carrie finds some support from her gym teacher and a sympathetic classmate. But in this musical version of Stephen King’s psycho-horror novel, we know Carrie will find her own solution as the torments continue. Prom night will never be the same.

Rob Thompson and William Thomas, both Chesapeake College professors are director and music director, respectively. Shannon Whittaker is an “outstanding” Carrie and Maureen Curtain “gives a strong interpretation” as her mother, according to Pete Heck, writing for the Chestertown Spy.

Carrie’s classmates Sue, Tommy, Chris, and Billy are played by Reilly Claxton, Jacob Wheatley, Olivia Litteral and Brandon Walls. The sympathetic teacher, Miss Gardner, is Samantha Smith. Other featured characters are played by James Kaplanges, Kiya Cohen, Shannon Landers, Catherine Jacobs, Morgan Jung, Sean Priest and Albert Conteh. Students, dancers, telekinetic spirits, police officers and others include Anna Terry, Savannah Bixler, Briana Litteral, Gracie Jordan, Megan Kaley, and Alyson Farnell.

Musical Director William Thomas will conduct from the piano. His musicians are Gary Caffrey, on guitar, Tom Anthony on bass, and Ray Anthony on drums. The backstage and production team includes a set by Richard Peterson and Carmelo Grasso, with lights by Nic Carter, costumes by Miranda Fister and Jennifer Houghton, Maddie Baynard is acting as stage manager, and Jacob Blades is assistant stage manager. Shelagh Grasso is producing Carrie with Sylvia Maloney as associate producer.

Based on the King novel, Carrie the Musical was adapted by Lawrence D. Cohen, with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore. Steve Atkinson of the Chesa Del Crier posits, “I would suggest you see it more than once. The first time to sit back, enjoy the show…return a second time to see all the detail.”

Carrie the Musical will run through November 12th with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2 pm

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $15 for members at Church Hill Theatre. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org