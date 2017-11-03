Honoring Veterans and Their Families: Special Chestertown First Friday Event Friday, November 3

by

Above – the 48-star flag from World War II era.

First Friday will feature a special reception to honor Kent County veterans and family members from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

The twin storefront windows at 357 High St. are currently displaying U.S. military uniforms and associated memorabilia on loan from Kent County service personnel and their families. The windows are designed as a tribute to local veterans of World Wars I and II, Korea, Viet Nam, and Middle East Wars. As word spread, a growing number of veterans and their families from all political parties came by to offer to lend their artifacts to the display. This has been an amazing bipartisan effort. The windows are lighted at night, so those wishing to pay tribute to Kent’s Veterans may visit and photograph the windows at any time.

Those who have donated items for display will be on hand to share their stories and discuss their military memorabilia from 5:00 pm until 7:00. Light refreshments will be served. All are cordially invited.

###