Heather L. Sinclair to Speak to Queen Anne’s Democrats

Heather L. Sinclair, a resident of Kent County, will challenge Steve Hershey for the seat of State Senator in our District 36. She will speak to the Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club on Thursday, November 2, at the Centreville Library.

As a citizen lobbyist, Sinclair worked with legislators in Annapolis to pass several bills, including a bill that permits homeless citizens to obtain a birth certificate. She argues that corporate lobbyists have had more power than citizens, specifically on issues of health care and government transparency.

Michael Welker, another local citizen running for office, is a resident of Cecil County and will run for the House of Delegates in District 36. The QAC Democratic Club hopes to meet him and hear his positions very soon.

What does it take to run for local office? Have you thought about running? Sheila Tolliver will lead a discussion on this topic, so bring questions and comments. Tolliver worked as Howard County administrator for many years, then ran for and sat as Alderman for Ward 2 in Annapolis.

Ben Jealous, former president of the NAACP, now candidate for governor, will speak at our first meeting in 2018, Wednesday, January 3 at the Kent Island library.

Join us on Thursday, November 2, 6:30, at the Centreville Library. Beginning in January 2018, meetings will switch to first Wednesday of the month, held at one of the library branches. Watch this space for notification of speakers or go to qacDems.org and on Facebook for updates on locations and other events.

