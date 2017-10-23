Council Candidates Forum at Heron Point Nov. 1

by

Chestertown voters will have the opportunity to vote for the Mayor and two Town Council members Tuesday, Nov. 7. The polling place will be at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, 211 Maple Avenue. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents who need to cast an absentee ballot must make their request in writing to the town office, 118 N. Cross St., by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the mayoral election, in which incumbent Mayor Chris Cerino is running unopposed. Ward 1 voters have a choice among three candidates: Owen Bailey, David Foster and Robert Miller. In Ward 3, the Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver is running unopposed. Ward boundaries can be found online or by calling the Town Office, 410-778-0500. Write-in votes are not accepted in municipal elections.

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a Candidate Forum for the Ward 1 Council Seat Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Wesley Hall at Heron Point from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The three candidates, Robert Miller, David Foster, and Owen Bailey, will present opening statements and respond to three questions from the League. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions of each of the candidates. For more information call: 410-810-1883.

Look for profiles of all the candidates, and a candidates’ question-and-answer feature, in an upcoming edition of the Chestertown Spy.