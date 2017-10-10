Friends of the Library November Book Sale Dates

by

Beat the crowds and avoid Black Friday shoppers! The weekend before Thanksgiving, the Friends of the Kent County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale. You’ll find great items and a chance to stock up on some holiday gifts.

The Friends’ sale includes books, DVDs, games, audiobooks, music and puzzles. Items are under $2 – except a few special items! It’s an easy way to fill stockings for the whole family and give back to the community.

The sale will be held at Chestertown Branch of the Kent County Public Library on High Street on the following dates and times:

Thursday, November 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Members’ Night

Non-members may join the FOL at the door for only $10 per person / $20 per family.

Light snacks and beverages will be served.

Friday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – $5 Box Day!

You bring the box and fill it up so we don’t have to pack the books away. Special books and items are half price.

Cash or check only. All proceeds benefit the Kent County Public Library by subsidizing the purchase of new items and supporting community outreach programs.

If you’d like more information about the sale, visit www.friendsofthekcpl.org , e-mail saunderscynthia@gmail.com or find us on Facebook! If you’d like to volunteer or join our board, we’d love to hear from you.