Coming Attraction — Movie Theater to Reopen!

The movies are returning to Chestertown!

Chesapeake Theaters, Inc., a new company has formed to re-open, refurbish, and operate the old Chester 5 Theatre in Washington Square in Chestertown. Their license application was submitted to the town yesterday and immediately thereafter work began in the theater building. The company expects to have the theater open in time for Thanksgiving when theaters traditionally do a large share of their annual business. At the latest, it should be open for the Christmas season. It all depends on the progress of the construction. The new complex will be named Chesapeake 5 Theatres.

The renovation began yesterday, a representative of the company told the Spy on Wednesday, Sept.20. The seats are already unbolted from the floors in 4 of the 5 theaters in the complex. In the next week or so, he said, the entire theater will be essentially gutted – drapes pulled down, carpeting ripped up. Then the remodeling and refurbishing can begin. When finished, the theater will have new floors, carpeting, seats, wall coverings, marquees, projection screens — “everything,” the representative said. The restrooms and concession stand will also be brand new. ‘It’s not going to look like anything you’ve ever seen.” he said.

The five new theaters will be in the same spaces as previously – no walls will be removed. Each theater will have brand-new, 44-inch high rocker-chairs with padded arm-rests that can be raised or lowered. Each arm-rest has a cup holder. Initially, the entire theaters will have the rocker-chairs. However, the company has special luxury recliners on order. When those arrive, in approximately 2-3 months, the rockers will be removed from the back half of each of the five theaters and the recliners installed.

The concession stand will offer a much more varied menu than the previous theater, including pizza, hamburgers, fries, mozzarella sticks, and chicken tenders. There will be special trays that fit into the cup holders on the theater seats so patrons can eat while watching, or they will be able to sit in a dining area in the lobby while waiting for their show to begin. The company representative said the theater may apply for a liquor license at some point but has not made that decision yet. One of the reasons cited for the closure of the Chester 5 complex was the availability of beer and wine at the competing Middletown theaters.

The new theater has already re-hired the former manager for the Chester 5 Theatres. According to their representative, they will be looking to hire about a dozen more employees.

The principals of Chesapeake Theaters, Inc, a small independent company formed to operate the new theater complex, have had substantial theater experience, including operating other theaters in Maryland. The company representative said that they were very impressed with Chestertown and want to be a community-oriented company. They are also open to holding fund-raisers for community organizations, especially anything that benefits children, such as the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts.

The old Chester 5 Theatres closed Sunday, June 4, without any advance notice. At the time, theater manager Charlene Fowler said business had been slowly declining for about five years. She attributed the change in part to competition from the newer movie theater in Middletown, Del., which had a more up-to-date facility and a liquor license.

Let the show begin!