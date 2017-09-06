Fighting the Plastic Plague

by

Margo Bailey has a plan to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

Bailey, the former mayor of Chestertown, came before the town council Tuesday, Sept. 5 as a member of the town’s environmental committee, which she had a major role in creating. A consistent advocate of green policies and practices during her mayoralty, she put through a ban on plastic shopping bags in Chestertown – one of the signature accomplishments of her administration. “I’m not asking for a ban,” she said – but she does have an idea how the town can cut down on the amount of plastic waste it generates.

She began her presentation with a PowerPoint display showing “islands” of plastic trash floating in ocean waters off the Philippines, California, and in Chesapeake Bay. She described the impact on wildlife, killing birds and fish that eat plastic objects, or contaminating their flesh, with chemicals that end up on our dinner plates. She cited the costs to clean up the trash, and to combat the pernicious health effects of the plastic. Only one plastic bottle out of eight is recycled; five million plastic straws are used in the U.S. every day, and they are never recycled, Bailey said.

One of the worst forms of plastic is Styrofoam, which takes centuries to decompose and generates toxic chemicals if used to reheat meals – a real problem, since it is widely used for restaurant take-out containers and hot drink cups.

Bailey offered several simple suggestions for how the town can respond to the epidemic of plastic waste. Sue suggested that the council send a letter to local restaurants asking them to have their serving staff ask customers whether they want a straw with their drinks instead of automatically supplying one – a comparatively recent practice. Also, she said, the restaurants could ask customers whether they want a plastic bag with their takeout orders. If enough customers decline the offers, it could have an impact on waste.

Likewise, she suggested encouraging people to carry reusable water bottles instead of buying a new plastic bottle of water. People could also take their own carry-out containers to restaurants, reducing the amount of Styrofoam being used. She went on to praise the use of alternative materials, such as hemp – which she said Henry Ford once used to build an experimental car.

Bailey said the environmental committee would supply the council with a sample letter to send to restaurants suggesting the new policies on use of straws and plastic take-out bags.