Live Your Dream! Soroptimists Award For Women

by

Soroptimists, International, an organization by women for women, is sponsoring a “Live Your Dream Award. ” Grants of up to $2000 are available.

You are eligible to apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards if you are a woman who:

Provides the primary financial support for yourself and your dependents. Dependents can include children, spouse, partner, siblings and/or parents.

Has financial need.

Is enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program.

Is motivated to achieve your education and career goals.

Resides in one of Soroptimist International of the Americas’ member countries/territories (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guam, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, United States of America, Venezuela).

Has not previously been the recipient of a Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award.

Does not have a graduate degree.

Is not a Soroptimist member, an employee of Soroptimist International of the Americas or immediate family of either.

Has a Social Security number or Tax ID number. (This is required for tax purposes and is only necessary if you are a resident of the United States. You will not be asked to share this information unless you have been given an award.)

Deadline to apply is November 25, 2017. Click here to for Live Your Dream application form or contact Connie at cjones14491@gmail.com call 410-778-5352.