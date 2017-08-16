Coldwell Banker Chesapeake and the Humane Society Sponsor “Home For Dogs” Weekend

by

Coldwell Banker Chesapeake and the Humane Society of Kent County are joining forces for the national “Homes for Dogs” adoption weekend september 9-10, 2017.

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “homes for dogs” project, a three year campaign launched by coldwell banker real estate llc and

Adopt-a- Pet.Com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website.

Join the fun at Coldwell’s office located at 114b Cross Street in Chestertown to kick off the event on first Friday September 1 from 5 – 8 pm. Meet some of the pups available for adoption and support us in our fundraising efforts. On Saturday, September 9, the program will be in Fountain Park with pets available for adoption. There will also be a photographer on hand so bring your pet and get a photo taken. The proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.