Wow! $10,000 for Camp Fairlee

Donnie William Foundation Board Members, Allen Brown (left) and Mark Granger (right) present $10,000 to Ford Waggoner (center), director of marketing for Easterseals of Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The money will be used to help children with disabilities from Maryland counties: Wicomico, Worcester, and St. Mary’s enjoy Easterseals Camp Fairlee in Chestertown, MD.

Easterseals Camp Fairlee outside of Chestertown, Maryland, provides a year-round, typical residential camp experience for children and adults with disabilities. Fairlee offers week-long camp sessions throughout the summer, travel trips throughout the year and weekend respite/retreat programs from August through May. Learn more about Camp Fairlee at Easterseals’ website.