Friends & Family Camp this Weekend at Pecometh, July 28-30

Have you ever wished that you could come to camp and have the same fun as the children? Have you longed to come to Camp Pecometh and experience the same fun you had as a child? Friends & Family Camp is the opportunity for everyone to experience the fun of camp in a weekend no matter how young or young-at-heart. This year “Friends and Family Camp” will be held Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.

Enjoy time in the Chester River kayaking or splashing around on our Splashdown equipment. Relax with a s’more by the campfire or work on that long awaited scrapbook. Choose to tent camp or stay in either our traditional cabins or hotel-style lodges. Experience the fun, fellowship, and festivities of a weekend at camp! (Parents are responsible for their own children at all times throughout the weekend) Friends & Family Camp is run by the Camp Pecometh Staff Alumni Association.