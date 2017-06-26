Rock Hall a Finalist for “Nicest Place in America”

by

Rock Hall is a finalist in a Reader’s Digest competition to find the Nicest Place in America. The 10 finalists, nominated by readers of the magazine, include sites from all over the United States. Two are from Maryland: Rock Hall and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The winner, chosen by popular vote, will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s November issue.

Brian Jones, mayor of Rock Hall, in an email to the Chestertown Spy, asked readers to tag Reader’s Digest on Twitter and Facebook and use the hashtag #NicestPlaceinAmerica “and let them know you support Rock Hall.” Jones wrote, “We’re nice, but we also want to win! And thank each of you for helping to make Rock Hall a place where nice people live.”

Jones also provided a link to the Reader’s Digest website http://www.rd.com/nicest-places-contest/ with full information on the contest. The website says, “We’ve found the 10 Nicest Places in America and now we need your help to choose which one is No. 1! See our 10 finalists for Nicest Place in America and vote for your favorite below. Come back each day to see which ones are leading the pack. Up to one vote per day will be counted, so check back frequently!”

According to the contest rules, votes will be counted “until on or about July 7, 2017 at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Time,” subject to change in case of technical difficulties. Also, according to the rules, “Reader’s Digest editors will consider the voting tally and other factors they deem relevant, including but not limited to embodiment of the spirit of niceness and the kindness of the people in the place, in determining the winner.”

Jones wrote, “To win this contest, it will take the entire Kent County Community. Please post a link on your company or business website, share on your social media pages and remember – vote each and every day! You can only vote once a day; if you try to vote more than once, they will disqualify your vote. Make sure you enter your email to vote, if you use more than one email, vote with each email. A special thank you to Kathi Donegan and Jamie and Allie Elburn for completing the nomination process!”

Here’s a chance to put a Kent County town on the national map – and quite possibly to bring in visitors from all over the country, with obvious benefits to Rock Hall and the whole surrounding area. So vote early and vote often – and may the nicest place win!