Indivisible to Host a Protest Artwork Event in Chestertown

KQA Indivisible is partnering with other groups in the region to have a public installation artwork highlighting the human cost of the AHCA.
The organization has a goal to collect 900 pairs of shoes for this installation, representing the roughly 900 individuals projected to lose health care coverage in Kent County alone under the American Health Care Act. Nationally, around 24 million people are estimated to lose health care coverage. After the event, the collection of shoes will be donated to charity organizations.
The event will begin with opening remarks from KQA Indivisible and testimonials regarding health care from community members followed by a candlelight vigil.
The event is open to the public.
Shoes can be donated at drop-off boxes located at the Democratic Club table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings or by mailing via the US Postal Service to 104 Spring Ave. PO Box # 781, Chestertown, MD, 21620
About KQA Indivisible – The Indivisible Movement is a national movement organizing to demand accountability from congressional representatives and prevent the Trump administration from dismantling American democracy.
Indivisible of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties strives to build a movement of inclusion, equity and justice, and will further this mission with four goals in mind:
- Maintain elected Representative vigilance. We demand that the actions of our local and state Representatives are fact-based, science-based and data-driven. We demand that our Representatives vote in the people’s best interests, not for special interests.
- To be a resource in our community to inform, organize and support the people of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. We seek to do this by providing fact checked information and legislative developments, coordinating acts of resistance, and increasing voter participation.
- To build relationships and alliances in our community across lines of race, class, gender identity, generation, faith, citizenship status or political party, utilizing our collective power to work for liberty and justice for all.
- Work to seat progressive candidates in the Maryland 1st congressional district and in other local and regional elections.A Mile In Our Shoes” installation artwork in protest of the Republican “American Healthcare Act”Thursday, July 6, at 7:00 PM in Fountain Park in Chestertown. All are welcome. For more information see Kent & Queen Anne Indivisible website or Indivisible’s FaceBook page. Email to KQAIndivisible@gmail.com.
