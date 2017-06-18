Indivisible to Host a Protest Artwork Event in Chestertown

Shoes can be donated at drop-off boxes located at the Democratic Club table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings or by mailing via the US Postal Service to 104 Spring Ave. PO Box # 781, Chestertown, MD, 21620

About KQA Indivisible – The Indivisible Movement is a national movement organizing to demand accountability from congressional representatives and prevent the Trump administration from dismantling American democracy.

Indivisible of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties strives to build a movement of inclusion, equity and justice, and will further this mission with four goals in mind: