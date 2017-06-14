“Art in Stone” A Summer Solistice Cemetery Tour at Old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

by

Old St. Paul’s is celebrating its fourth Solstice program at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017. This year’s theme, “Art in Stone,” highlights a selection of the amazing collection of memorial stones throughout the venerable church’s cemetery.

The self-guided tour starts at the 1766 Vestry House, located a few steps from the church, and focuses on the considerable changes in materials, styles, designs, and messages that have taken place over the more than 300 years of history that have passed since the church was established. At the Vestry House, visitors will receive a pamphlet with information on the various memorial stones in the cemetery. This is a self-guided, go-at-your -own pace tour. The hospitality committee will be on hand to serve refreshments and hand out the guides.

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. This year the solstice falls on Wed, June 21. On Sunday, June 18, the day of the tour, sunrise is at 5:34 am with sunset at 8:34 pm. That makes for an almost 15 hour-long day – 14 hours, 53 minutes and seven seconds – to be precise.Traditionally, people have gathered at Sonehenge in England to mark the summer solstice. But here in Kent County, you can tour the stones of Old St. Paul’s instead. This is an excellent opportunity for all genealogists and family historians.

All are welcome. There is no charge. Refreshments will be served. Please wear walking shoes as some of the ground is uneven.

St. Paul’s Parish, Kent is located at 7579 Sandy Bottom Road, Chestertown, MD 21620

For more information please call the Church Office at 410-778-1540 or check Old St. Paul’s website