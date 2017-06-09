Thirty Two Students Graduate from St. Anne’s Episcopal School

by

Photo: St. Anne’s Episcopal School proudly presents the Class of 2017: Back row, left to right Adrian Reed, Hunter (Tayg) Murray, Alexander Kenney, Matthew Mitchell, Robert (Stewart) Zurbach, Caden Wood, Tyler Wood, Noah Hollander, Slater Phillips, Zachary Bovelsky, Nicholas Relova, Zachary Kinnamon, William (Billy) Nunn, and Andrew Mitchell. Front Row, left to right, Zoe Eckenrode, Lauren Hudson, Sailor Wiggins, Samantha Young, Clare Slinkard, Hope Kenney, Adia Vega, Nicolette Pate, Grace Travis, Margaret (Maggy) Ross, Jada Jackson, Heidi Cobb, Hope Slapcinsky, Ashlyn Lorentz, Eleanor Alban, Hannah Beckman, Mia Stryker, and Bryer Wood.

Thirty two young men and women graduated from St. Anne’s Episcopal School on Thursday, June 08, 2017. They will attend sixteen high schools, among them Bard Academy at Simon’s Rock, Cab Calloway School of the Arts, The Charter School of Wilmington, Groton School, The Gunston School, Mercersburg Academy, MOT Charter High School, Sanford School, St. Andrew’s School, Saint Thomas More Academy, Sussex Central High School, Tatnall School, Tower Hill, Tri-State Christian Academy, and Ursuline Academy.

