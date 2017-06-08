The Spy’s George Merrill Wins Award from Chesapeake Press Association

by

The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association met last weekend and awarded Spy columnist George R. Merrill their “Outstanding Editorial and Commentary” award for an essay he aired on Delmarva Public Radio in August of 2016. The commentary explores the myths underlying our political philosophies and how they are rooted in the Judeo Christian tradition of the western world.

This is the third year Merrill has received awards for his editorial comments aired on Delmarva Public Radio.

Listen to the essay by accessing this link