Mid-Shore – New Home of World’s Largest Newspaper Collection

Leave it to Oxford to be the home of the largest collection of historical newspapers in private hands. That’s because Stephen Goldman decided that the small town was the perfect place for his retirement after 40 years as a periodontist on the Western Shore. It was also the perfect place to continue with his real life’s work, and that has been the hunt for, and the collection of, rare and early newspapers.

In fact, it was Dr. Goldman’s collection that was used as the foundation of the NEWSEUM’s collection of historical newspapers before opening their $500 million building on Pennsylvania Avenue a few years ago. Those objects are now permanently on rotating display, but in the meantime, Stephen has almost entirely rebuilt his collection of over one million objects and stored in an exceptionally large storage building near his home.

The Spy, who took its name from the tradition of the Chestertown Spy (circa 1793) and the Massachusetts Spy (circa 1770), couldn’t have been more delighted to spend some time with Stephen as he talks about the unique legacy of newspapers in America and his journey in collecting them.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Historical Newspapers please go to the Historical News website.