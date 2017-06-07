Kent County Horsemen’s Cup To Be Displayed in Council Chamber

by

Eleven year-old Casey Turner and 14 year-old Sarah Hofstetter officially handed over the 1835 Sheffield silver “Kent County Horsemen’s Cup” to the care of Mayor Chris Cerino at the Chestertown Council meeting Tuesday night. They thanked Cerino for placing the trophy on permanent display in town council chambers.

The trophy recognizes individuals who selflessly promote horse activities in Chestertown and vicinity. The current recipient, Dr. Harry Sears of Chino Farms in Chestertown, was selected by 4-H Bits and Bridles ridign club members because of his contributions to Washington College’s Riding Team. Hofstetter and Turner are members of the 4-H club. In turn, the college riders will select 2017’s winner for accomplishments in an entirely different field of equestrian activities – such as disabled riding, organizing foxhunts, or horse rescues.

“Chestertown is identical to a tiny handful of communities with strong, historic ties to horse sports,” said Dave Turner, one of the founders of the newly formed Chestertown Horsemen’s Club. “Lexington, Virginia, and Lexington, Kentucky, are also college towns with tourist friendly historic districts, rural surroundings, and beautiful rivers that feature lively river-sports celebrations,” he said. “They are committed to the tourism dollar. However, they also capitalize on their equestrian traditions. Today,” he continued, “those towns reap huge profits from the horse show centers they developed. Like them, Chestertown could provide the same charming, safe environment for year-round horse industry gatherings, and foster large-scale economic development that’s a perfect fit for our town’s character.”