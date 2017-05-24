Tea Party Highlights

by

It’s Tea Party time in Chestertown, as the community prepares for the 2017 edition of its annual Spring festival this coming weekend, May 26-28.

According to legend, in 1774 a group of local patriots boarded a British merchant ship, the Geddes, and threw its load of tea into the Chester River, to protest British taxes and oppression of the colonies. Did it really happen? Nobody has ever found real proof. But the Tea Party festival remains one of Chestertown’s top attractions, celebrating over three centuries of history with pageantry, music, arts and crafts, good food and drink and a wealth of enjoyable events for all ages.

For the Tea Party Festival, the town puts its best foot forward while recognizing its Colonial history. At the same time, the festival is an important fundraiser for local nonprofits, many of whom operate food concessions at Fountain Park.

The celebration kicks off with a street party at the foot of High Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The party features food from local food trucks and beer and wine available for purchase. There will be music by Dell Foxx as well as children’s activities and face painting.

Saturday begins with the Tea Party Classic Run, starting at 8 a.m in Wilmer Park; shuttle service from the Radcliffe Creek School parking area begins at 6:30.

The full slate of festival activities begins at 9 a.m., at which point the downtown area — between Maple Avenue and Cannon Street, from Mill and Spring streets to the waterfront – will be closed to traffic. There will be shuttle buses from designated parking areas beginning at 8 a.m. High Street will be lined with vendors offering an array of goods and various organizations promoting their causes.

Saturday’s highlights include the Colonial Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. It proceeds down High Street to the main stage under the Stam Hall clock tower. Marching units, bands, historic re-enactors, floats and other participants vie for prizes, awarded by a panel of judges drawn from around the county. This year, Tom Yeager, whose mellifluous voice has announced many a Tea Party parade, joins the parade as grand marshal.

The Tea Party re-enactment is scheduled for 1 p.m on High Street near the main stage. Costumed “patriots” assemble to protest British attacks on American freedoms. The group then marches down High Street to the river where they row out to schooner Sultana to throw bales of “tea” overboard. The re-enactment remains the centerpiece of the festival, and a great lesson in American history for young visitors.

An open rehearsal of the re-enactment will take place at the pocket park next to 107 S. Cross St. This will be an opportunity in a quieter setting to hear what 18th-century patriots and loyalists had to say about taxation, representation, and democracy. This should offer a better view of the re-enactment for younger visitors.

History is on display at the expanded Colonial Village, located on the grounds of the Kent County Court House. The attractions include the campsites of several colonial regiments, a working blacksmith shop and a demonstration of colonial food and cooking. Also, the historic Charles Sumner GAR post at 206 S. Queen St., will be open for visitors throughout the day.

Added to the mix is a wealth of entertainment. Visitors will hear bagpipers, traditional gospel, bluegrass, 18th-century dance music, brass bands and much more. There are also storytellers, dancers, puppeteers, Colonial drill teams, and lots more – let your eyes and ears guide you to the sights and sounds. A special attraction this year is Benjamin Franklin, as portrayed by actor Brian Patrick Mulligan. He appears at the Garfield Center at 11 a.m. and again at the Colonial Village at 1 p.m.

For refreshments, your best bet is the food vendors around Fountain Park, featuring a variety of tasty offerings from local churches and nonprofits. There will also be a beer and wine village behind the Custom House, near the foot of High Street by the river.

Visitors can take a walking tour of historic Chestertown, led by docents from the Historical Society of Kent County. And Chestertown’s tall ship, schooner Sultana, will offer public sails – call 410-778-5954 for reservations (required). For younger visitors, KidSPOT at RiverArts (315 High Street) will offer colonial crafts, games, and activities from 9 am until noon.

Sunday’s highlight is the Tea Party Raft Race, in which homemade vessels vie for a number of prizes. The action is frantic, often hilarious – and the rafts have to be seen to be believed. The race is at the Wilmer Park waterfront, beginning at 2 p.m. – but get there early to get a good spot to view the action.

Sunday also features craft beer and wine tasting in Wilmer Park, plus a full schedule of music, walking tours of Chestertown and public sails on schooner Sultana.

See the complete, updated schedule of Tea Party activities here.