Temple B’nai Israel to Present Forum on Journalism and the Presidency

Temple B’nai Israel Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore Summer Institute will be presenting a forum entitled “Journalism and the Presidency: Past and Present” featuring Stephen Goldman and Michael Freedman on Sunday, June 25, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.at the Oxford Community Center.

Stephen Goldman owns one of the largest collections of historical newspapers in private hands. He is a member of the American Antiquarian Society and has served as consultant to the NEWSEUM since before it was opened, helping to plan and maintain the News History Gallery.

Michael Freedman is a Professorial Lecturer in journalism at the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs and Executive Producer of the Kalb Report. He serves on the Board of Governors of the National Press Club and Educator Advisory Team of the NEWSEUM.

Reservations Required: $25.00 – lunch included

Purchase online at http://www.bnaiisraeleaston.org/

or call 410-822-0553