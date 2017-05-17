You are here: Home / Archives / Public Hearing for Rural Heath Care Delivery

Public Hearing for Rural Heath Care Delivery

 The Maryland Health Care Commission and the Rural Health Care Delivery Workgroup seek to gather input from residents about health and health care in their communities.  The Workgroup will use community input from these hearings to develop an approach to improve health and well-being for the Mid-Shore and other rural communities in Maryland.  Members of the Rural Health Work Group, staff of MHCC, and our research team will attend the hearings.

Date: Wednesday May 24th, 2017

Time: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM

Location- Norman James Theatre, Smith Hall, Washington College, Chestertown MD, 21620

 

For more information visit: http://mhcc.maryland.gov/mhcc/pages/home/workgroups/workgroups_rural_health.aspx
