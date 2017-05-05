Acclaimed Novelist Roxana Robinson Visits Kent County Public Library

by

Kent County Public Library is delighted to announce an evening with acclaimed novelist Roxana Robinson whose writing is known for explorations of the complexity of familiar bonds.

Roxana Robinson is the author of nine books: five novels, including Cost; three collections of short stories; and the biography Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Book Forum, Best American Short Stories, Tin House and elsewhere. She teaches in the Hunter MFA Program and divides her time between New York, Connecticut, and Maine. She has received fellowships from the NEA and the Guggenheim Foundation and is the President of the Authors Guild.

Beginning at 5:30 on Friday, May 19, the general public is invited to meet the author during a catered reception and book signing. A limited number of Ms. Robinson’s books will be available for purchase.

Due to limited seating, tickets are required to attend Ms. Robinson’s talk at 6:45. Tickets are FREE OF CHARGE and available on a first come, first served basis.

For tickets or more information, call 410.778.3636.

This event is made possible due to the generosity of the Friends of Kent County Public Library. For more information about the Friends, visit friendsofthekcpl.org.

Chestertown Branch