The 32nd Annual Bay to Bay Ride

The Chestertown Lion’s Club is sponsoring a bicycling challenge “Bay to Bay Ride” on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Registration 6:30-9:00, Start 7:00-9:00 a.m. (special tandem start 8:00 a.m.) 50, 86, or 104 miles flat, also a 27 mile loop ride to Historic Chestertown.

$25 until May 24, 2017

$30 from May 25 to June 24, 2017

$40 on day of ride

Helmet required, audio headsets prohibited. Includes: map, marked routes, gift (first 450 riders), Sag, 6 food stops, swimming in the Chesapeake Bay at the end of the ride. Proceed benefit Lions Club Leader Dog Program for the Blind. All blind riders may ride free.

Go to www.chestertownlionsclub.org for registration form and up to date ride information. Register on-line at www.active.com.

Chestertown Lions Charities, Inc. is a non-profit tax-exempt public charity as provided for in 501(C) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code.