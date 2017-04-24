The Ark Sails on Sunday from Kennedyville…

by

Amid the fields of corn and soybeans that surround Shrewsbury Parish, on Sunday April 30, the children of that Episcopal church will launch an ark they began building last July.

The Vacation Bible School students will present a check for over $5,000 to Asmi Patel, Community Engagement Coordinator for Heifer International at the ten o’clock service. The “Ark” is a partnership with the VBS and Heifer International, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Last summer Shrewsbury kids learned firsthand that they could send gifts to children who don’t have enough to eat through the Heifer faith-focused VBS curriculum, Animal Crackers. Shrewsbury wanted to Teach the Children Well by making them aware they are part of a larger family, and show them a way to help others.

Thirty-nine youngsters from three to fourteen, a number from the Latino community, took on the mission with enthusiasm, raising enough money themselves to purchase two goats, two flocks of chickens and a trio of rabbits to help hungry children.

More than ten percent of the world lives with food insecurity. “The need is so great to provide sustainable agriculture through animals,” said The Very Reverend Henry M. Sabetti, rector of Shrewsbury.

Inspired by the VBS kids, parishioners and other friends of the church donated more than was required to fill an entire gift “Ark”. Bees, chicks, water buffaloes, cows, sheep and more are sent two by two, to produce life-giving milk, honey, wool and eggs. Impoverished communities benefit not only with animals, but also with training in husbandry to foster an ongoing income source.

All are welcome this Sunday, or any Sunday, to attend the celebration with a reception in Hughes Hall afterwards. The church is located

12824 Shrewsbury Church Road, Kennedyville. This summer Shrewsbury Parish VBS will host Animal Crackers Redux. For more information, call the parish office at 410.348.5944.