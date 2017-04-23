D’Amore Duo at the Garfield Center May 6

by

The D’Amore Duo – classical guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai — are bringing their unique sound of classical guitar and oboe to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown on Saturday, May 6 at 7 PM.

Feasley founded the D’Amore Duo in 1991 to explore chamber music for oboe and guitar. This exploration expanded to jazz and other musical genres and to attracting works written for the Duo by renowned American and international composers. The varied program for this concert features works by Astor Piazzola, Napolean Coste, Chick Corea, Peter Madlem, Richard Greene, and Marcelo Ferraris. Included are three works written especially for the Duo by Ferraris, an Argentinian guitarist and composer; Greene, a classical violinist turned bluegrass fiddler; and celebrated American composer Madlem.

D’Amore Duo has toured internationally and domestically to enthusiastic reviews at venues such as St. Martin in the Fields in London; the Yale Centre for British Art; the National Cathedral and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC; the Arts Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand; the Spanish Institute in New York; and live on ABC International Radio in Sydney, Australia. They have released three critically-claimed recordings.

This musical evening begins at 7 PM. Tickets, $15 each, are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the box office at (410) 810-2060.The Garfield Center is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland on the beautiful Eastern Shore.

About William Feasley. William Feasley, who resides in Maryland, was the first guitarist to be awarded the Peabody Conservatory’s Artist Diploma. He has since been the recipient of numerous prizes and awards, including a gold medal in the 1987 Pan Hellenic Guitar Competition in Athens and a 1996 Governor’s Citation for Outstanding Achievements in the Arts in Maryland. Feasley has performed worldwide and was selected to play for Andrés Segovia – “the father of modern classical guitar” — at the Master’s historic last class at the University of Southern California in 1986. Feasley’s recent tours took him to Australia, New Zealand, and more than a dozen countries in Europe and South America. Feasley is on the faculty of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia and Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.

About Emily Tsai. Emily Tsai received her Bachelor of Music degree in Oboe Performance from the Eastman School of Music and her Master of Music from the University of Maryland. Emily was a top finisher in Concerto Competitions at Eastman and at the University of Maryland. She has participated in many Festivals including those in Austria, Germany, Italy, and Florida.Emily currently resides in Washington, D.C. where she ls an active freelance musician and on the faculty of the Holton-Arms School.

This concert was programmed by Kent County resident and life-long classical and jazz music lover Muphen R. Whitney.