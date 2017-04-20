Benchworks Steps Up to Help Kent County’s Food Pantry Backpack Program

by

On Sunday, April 30, Benchworks will host a “Sip and Shop” fundraiser to benefit the Kent County Food Pantry’s Backpack Program. This program provides weekend food assistance for 285 elementary and middle school students in Kent County. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Backpack Program.

The public is invited to attend the trunk show, which will be held at Lauretum, a former bed and breakfast located at 954 High Street in Chestertown. The building currently serves as Benchworks’ headquarters. Those interested in attending can preview the collection of fashions for men and women by visiting www.jmclaughlin.com.

Josie Worthington, manager at J. McLaughlin, is excited about the upcoming event and explained that this program is vital to many children in the area. “This fundraiser is one way to help ensure that we can continue to provide meals for those children who otherwise would not have adequate food resources outside of the school day,” Worthington said. “We are thrilled with the support from Benchworks and everyone in the community who contributes in some way to this important initiative.”

Taylor Porter, account manager at Benchworks said, “This will be a fun event where people can shop, sample some spring beverages, and socialize. Plus, they will be helping to support the efforts of this very worthwhile cause.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production, and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing, and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit www.Benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.