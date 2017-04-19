You are here: Home / Recovery / Homepage Notes / Recovery: Former Addict Speaks at WC April 21

Recovery: Former Addict Speaks at WC April 21

April 19, 2017
Michael DeLeon, a former addict and gang member who spent 12 years in prison, will present “Under the Influence,” a program on combatting substance abuse, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. on the Washington College Campus.

After his release, DeLeon founded Steered Straight, a non-profit program designed to inform youth of the dangers of drug use and gang activity. He is the producer of the award-winning documentaries “Kids Are Dying” and “An American Epidemic.” His impassioned speeches have brought home his message to more than five million young people. He takes the time to answer questions from anyone in the audience. He says, “I don’t want to affect just one kid; I want to affect them all “

DeLeon’s speech, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 100, Goldstein Hall, is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Kent County Behavior Health. For more information, call 410-778-7918

