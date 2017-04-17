Peter Heck and Jane Jewell Named Chestertown Spy Co-Managing Editors

by

The Community Newspaper Project, the parent nonprofit organization of the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy, has announced the appointment of Peter Heck and Jane Jewell as co-managing editors of the Chestertown Spy, effective immediately.

“I am so very delighted that Peter and Jane have agreed to lead the Chestertown Spy,” said Dave Wheelan, publisher and executive editor of the Spy newspapers. “Both bring some extraordinary skills to the Spy in both journalism and photojournalism and more importantly, they share with me a special affection for Chestertown and Kent County that will be a remarkable asset to our community.”

While Peter has been best known locally for his many years as a reporter for the Kent County News, he has also written over 100 book reviews for such publications as the Kirkus Review and Newsday, as well as spending two years as editor at Berkley Publications. A native of Chestertown, with degrees from Harvard and Johns Hopkins, Heck also has written ten novels, two of which were genre best sellers. He is also an accomplished musician, playing guitar and banjo.

Jane, Peter’s wife, also comes to the Spy with a distinguished background in writing, editing, and photography. Since moving to Chestertown, Jane worked at Washington College in the computer department, then as the executive director of the Science Fiction Writers of America. She also has contributed photos to the Kent County News. Jane currently serves on the board of the National Music Festival and has been active as a coach with the Character Counts! program in the Kent County Public Schools.

Peter and Jane can be contacted at editor@chestertownspy.com