Outdoor Sunrise Easter Service Planned at Retreat House Hillsboro

by

Holy Week will be observed at The Retreat House at Hillsboro with several events, ending with an outdoor sunrise service on Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The Retreat House is on the grounds of historic St. Paul’s Church, part of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton.

Good Friday, April 14, will be commemorated from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. with “Sacred Silence.” For those who wish to walk the labyrinth or sit in silence, the Retreat House grounds and St. Paul’s Church will be open. At 5:00 p.m. a traditional one-hour service will be held observing the liturgy of Good Friday, led by the Reverend Marianne Ell.

On Holy Saturday, April 15, a 7:30 p.m. service will be held in the church to mark the beginning of the Easter Vigil. Known as “Waiting and Watching,” the service includes the telling of sacred stories of the Christian faith, followed by time for silent prayer and meditation.

Easter Sunday’s Sunrise Service will be held in the churchyard with the kindling of a sacred fire, a blessing of the paschal candle and Eucharist. After the service, a potluck breakfast will be held in the Retreat House. All are welcome to attend any of the functions.

Located on the grounds of historic St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, the Retreat House is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, info@retreathouse.org, or visit us on Facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro.