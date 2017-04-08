Baltimore-Based Web Developer, Chris Klimas, at KCPL

by

Kent County Public Library welcomes Baltimore-based web developer, game designer, and writer Chris Klimas to present a quick history of stories where the reader gets to choose the narrative. You might know them simply as Choose Your Own Adventures, but the gamebook format of storytelling, which mixes prose and gameplay mechanics, has a surprisingly vast history — and some unexpected ancestors.

In 2009, Chris Klimas created Twine, an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories, which he now maintains with a group of really smart people all over the world.He finds the intersection of words and interactivity irresistible.

Teens and adults welcome at this free program.

Saturday, April 22 | 11am

Chestertown Branch