Kent County Announces 2017-2018 Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten Registration

To register for Pre-K or Kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year, your child must meet the following criteria:

• Be four (4) years old by September 1, 2017 for Pre-Kindergarten

• Be five (5) years old by September 1, 2017 for Kindergarten

• Be a resident of Kent County

• Meet current required immunizations

Schools will be holding registration during the times indicated below. Interpreters will be available from 9-11 at each school. Please contact the school’s main office to schedule an appointment.

May 17th – Galena Elementary School – 410-810-2510

May 18th – Rock Hall Elementary School – 410-810-2622

May 23rd – Garnet Elementary School – 410-778-6890

Entering your “911” address in the search function at the top corner of the link below will identify your child’s home school.

Consolidation Plan Boundary map –

http://kcps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=825e2400951545568672cde120df988c