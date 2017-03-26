History Happy Hour Labor Lecture Series

by

The Historical Society of Kent County is pleased to have Dr. Lucy Maddox present our latest installment of our four part labor lecture series. These lectures will explore the way Kent County worked beginning with indentured servitude and culminating with women’s work on the Eastern Shore during World War II. On April 7, Dr. Maddox will present her research regarding African American businesses in Chestertown – Against All Odds: African American Businesses in Chestertown before the Civil War.

Dr. Maddox is professor Emerita of English and American Studies at Georgetown University. She is the author of four books, her most recent The Parker Sisters: A Border Kidnapping was published by Temple University in 2016. Currently, Lucy is working on a book about Rose Hill Plantation in Cecil County.

Please join us at the Bordley Building for our second installment of a fascinating and exciting lecture series! It all starts at 4 p.m. 301 High St.