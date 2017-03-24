7th Annual Empty Bowls is Set for Monday March 27

by

The community is invited to enjoy a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl at the 7th Annual Empty Bowls on Monday, March 27. This event raises funds for the Kent County Food Pantry, and is held at the Garfield Center, 210 High Street in downtown Chestertown.

RiverArts Clay Studio artists created the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. The Chestertown Ukulele Club will provide entertainment.

This event is sponsored by the RiverArts Clay Studio, the Garfield Center for the Arts, Kent County Arts Council, Bookplate, MassoniArt, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprise, and Welcome Home.

No one should go to bed hungry.

Reservations are required. There are two seatings, 5 pm and 6:30 pm. For tickets please call the Garfield Center box office at 410 810 2060, or go online at www.garfieldcenter.org and click on all events.