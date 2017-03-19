Jazz Concert at The Garfield Center

by

Saturday, April 1, 2017 won’t just be April Fools’ Day – it also will be Music Lovers Day at The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, Maryland.

WAMMIES* award-winning jazz guitarist Rick Whitehead will team up with jazz and classical pianist Stef Scaggiari to bring the audience an exciting program of selections from the standard jazz repertoire and pieces composed by Whitehead and Scaggiari.

After solo stints during the first half of the program, the two artists will come together after Intermission for vocals with piano by Scaggiari with accompaniment by Whitehead on guitar. The program’s finale will include one of Whitehead’s signature entertainments – requests from the audience that Whitehead melds into a melodic whole – a piece of music that is new and different for every performance and that is a true gift for listeners!

This fun evening begins at 7 PM. Tickets, $15 each, are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/rick-whitehead-in-concert-tickets-32412015210?ref=ecal or by calling the Garfield Center Box Office at (410) 810-2060. The Garfield Center is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland on the beautiful Eastern Shore.

About Rick Whitehead. Rick Whitehead, one of the Baltimore-Washington area’s most honored and sought-after guitarists, was the featured guitarist with the Airmen of Note for 22 years. He retired from the Air Force in 1991 and now performs, teaches, and records jazz standards and his own compositions. According to Eric Brace of the Washington Post, “Whitehead’s style encompasses the entire history of jazz guitar.” Rick’s last appearance in Chestertown was at last year’s Chestertown Jazz Festival.

About Stef Scaggiari. Centreville resident Stef Scaggiari is well known to area classical and jazz buffs for his “lyricism, flawless technique, and crystalline touch” (Jazz Times Magazine). Jazz vocalist Ethel Ennis notes that Stef is one of the few musicians who has “successfully bridge[d] the artificial gap between classic European music, American Jazz, and popular song.” From Bach to Billy Joel – it is all in Stef Scaggiari’s repertoire.

This concert is part of the Garfield Center’s new initiative to add jazz and classical music to its musical programming. These new concerts are programmed by Kent County resident and life-long classical and jazz music lover Muphen R. Whitney. The next concert in this series will be on Saturday, May 6 at 7 PM and will feature the D’Amore Duo with classical guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai.

* WAMMIES are awarded each year by the Washington Area Musician’s Association. Whitehead won in 1998 for Best Contemporary Jazz Album (“Live in Captivity” recorded with his jazz trio) and in 2006 for “Best Jazz Instrumentalist”. (For further information: www.wamadc.com/wama/the_wammies.html)