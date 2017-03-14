teenagers featured image
Kent County Public Library Seeking Teens with Ideas

March 14, 2017
Kent County Public Library is looking for curious, motivated, creative teens in grades 8-12 to be part of creating a Teen Advisory Board.  TAB members will help create teen programs at the library and have input into how KCPL can better meet the needs of teens in Kent County. Monthly meetings will start in Spring 2017 and teens can earn service learning hours by participating.

Interested teens should call 410.778.3636, email childrens@kent.lib.md.us, or stop by the Chestertown Branch at 408 High Street for more information.

